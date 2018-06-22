Mitsubishi launches Outlander 2018 edition in India

Mitsubishi has launched its all-new Outlander SUV in India at Rs 31.54 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai), in a single fully-loaded variant.

Under the bonnet of the new Outlander is the 2.4-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine that is tuned to produced 167hp and 222Nm of torque. The motor is paired to a six-step CVT automatic that powers all-four wheels permanently. The brand is not expected to bring a diesel model to India, though it is considering the plug-in hybrid, Outlander PHEV, for an India launch.

One of the interior highlights of the new Outlander is the seven-seat configuration with the second and third rows that can fold flat to liberate more luggage space. As the model is the top-spec trim, it features equipment such as auto headlights and wipers, an electric sunroof, keyless go, an electric parking brake, paddleshifters for the CVT automatic, leather seats, dual-zone climate control, a 6.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 710-watt Rockford Fosgate sound system. In terms of safety kit, the Outlander also gets six airbags, hill-start assist and active stability control.

At this price point, the Outlander directly takes on the seven-seat Skoda Kodiaq, which is priced at Rs 34.84 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The next-gen CR-V that’s expected to launch in India during the next year, is a seven-seat model and will also be a direct rival to the Mitsubishi.