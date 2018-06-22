Mouni Roy looks stunningly sexy in her latest pictures: See Pics

Naagin actress Mouni Roy just finished her Bulgaria schedule of Brahmastra. Recently she shared her latest pictures. No doubt Pictures of Mouni Roy is too hot to handle.

Mouni also likes to keep her fans in the loop by posting images on her social media accounts. Her love for good style and amazing fashion is never-ending.

Each time she posts something on Instagram, her pictures go viral. The telly actress who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar’s Gold soon is in Bangkok ahead of the prestigious IIFA Awards 2018. The hottie posted a few pictures showing off her sexy curves in a strapless Narendra Kumar number posing against a picturesque backdrop. Along with the pics, Mouni wrote, “I talk in a way I know how to , i sing in a way I know how to , i dance in the way I know how to and it’s okay to me !!! ~ A kind of stirring, an allure & some more gibberish of the mind kinda day ! Wrapped in this beautiful @narendrakumarahmed today in bkk for #stories at #iifa2018”

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Vikas Gupta too shared a few pictures with Ms Roy. Gupta did not expect to meet Mouni in Thailand. He got nostalgic about their Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu days. Vikas wrote, “And we met again . @imouniroy Dint expect that we will end up meeting In Thailand at the #IIFA . Where We will be facing the camera together . Thankyou for being a hottie rockstar and being an amazing guest and for helping me during the shoot. For the ones who don’t know . Both our first show was #kyunkisaasbhikabhibahuthi , I was the intern and Mouni #KrishnaTulsi . Today we stand tall . Hoping @ektaravikapoor Maam you are proud of us .” The two also went for a spa date together and had a great time.

