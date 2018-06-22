Musharraf resigns from Chairmanship of All Pakistan Muslim League(APML)

Former Pak Prez Pervez Musharraf resigned from the Chairmanship of All Pakistan Muslim League(APML) party which he had founded in 2010. Citing the reason as the difficulty to run the party from abroad, he had sent his resignation to the Election Commission, said Mohammad Amjad, APML’s new chairman.

Musharraf’s nomination papers for NA-1 Chitral was rejected by the Election Commission after the Supreme Court withdrew its conditional approval for Musharraf to file nomination papers for the upcoming general elections due to his failure to appear before the court.

Mohammad Amjad had been the General Secretary of the party and now he has been elevated to the position of Chairman. He is now directing all the party affairs and also decides APML’s role in the elections.

The change in chairmanship has been officially notified to the Election Commission. Although Musharaff had resigned as the chairman, he would remain the supremo of the party, said media reports.

In 2013, despite APML’s announcement of an election boycott, two of its candidates had still contested and won two seats from Chitral.

Musharaff was barred from contesting 2013 election due to the cases registered against him.