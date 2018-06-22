New born baby battered and drowned in bucket by ‘father’

A newborn baby was found with broken limbs and drowned in a bucket of water by his grandmother in Meghalaya.

A man allegedly killed his ex-wife’s three-week-old son from another man on Tuesday. The newborn was battered; his limbs broken and drowned in a bucket of water that ultimately led to his death, police said.

A masked man barged into a house in the Mission Compound area in the state capital Shillong, at about 2.30 AM, and assaulted the mother before snatching the baby from her, said the police.

The baby’s grandmother woke up hearing cries in the room and found her daughter lying on the floor with blood on her face. “She was weak after a difficult delivery,” said the grandmother.

Police said the man has been arrested. He has a criminal record and was out on bail as per police records.

He had already done a stint in jail last year in connection with a kidnapping case said the police.

Earlier this month, a 65-year-old Maharashtrian was arrested for raping and murdering a minor. The culprit had kidnapped the infant when she was sleeping with her parents on the roadside near Loni Kalbhor Railway station in Pune.

The man was later arrested after local police found the child’s body with her head brutally smashed. CCTV footage from nearby areas allowed police to identify and eventually arrest the accused.