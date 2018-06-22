NIA Report Reveals Zakir Naik’s Hand in Coimbatore Murder Case

National Investigation Agency has revealed a possible nexus between controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik and the alleged hate group Popular Front of India(PFI) in the Sasi Kumar murder case. The agency has filed a supplementary charge sheet before the Supreme Court on Thursday.

NIA has said that the accused members of PFI had access to the controversial literature and Videos of Zakir Naik, which hints at the possibility that they might have been inspired by his words. The chargesheet also mentions the possibility that the murder was plotted by the PFI members to strike terror among a section of people.

Of the four accused in the case- Saddam Hussain, Subair, Syed Abuthagir and Abdul Razak, the agency filed chargesheet against the latter two. It was on September 22nd of 2016 that Hindu Mumbai speaker SasiKumar was murdered near Chakra Vinayaka Temple in Coimbatore. A. Case was registered in Thudiyalur police station in Coimbatore the next day.

Considering the seriousness of the issue, the case was later transferred to NIA. The agency had then searched the premises of the acccused from where they got hold of several evidences including DVDs of Zakir NAik, PFI Donation receipts, PFI literature and much more.