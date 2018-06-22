‘Only Modi Can Make that Happen’ – Pinarayi Vijayan Requests P.M Modi’s help For this

Kerala C.M Pinarayi Vijayan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi couldn’t be farther from each other in terms of their political stands. They represent ideologies and political philosophies that completely dismisses the other, but in a federal set-up, situations do occur where they have to set aside their differences and work together.

It was yesterday that Pinarayi Vijayan’s request to meet the Prime minister to discuss the issue of increasing ration to Kerala was declined. The same had made headlines. But now, C.M has ensured P.M’s full support in another matter, much to the elation of Malayalis. It was about the new airport to come up in Kannur district in Kerala that Pinarayi requested the full support of Prime Minister.

The discussion was held on the stage of NITI Ayog meeting. Modi invited Pinarayi to have lunch with him and after the lunch, CM shook hands with P.M and said “Kannur can be one of the biggest Airports in the country. The project has to take off and only P.M can make it happen. It needs the approval of foreign Airlines”. Modi assured that he himself will take a personal interest in the matter and will give necessary orders to the officers to ensure the same.