PM Narendra Modi refuses to meet Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Narendra Modi’s office has reportedly refused to give appointment to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.According to the Kerala CMO, this is the fourth consecutive time a request for a meeting has been denied by the Prime Minister’s office.

An all party delegation lead by the Chief Minister had sought an appointment with the PMO to discuss about the disparities in ration allocation to the state.

A similar request on June 16 was also turned down by PMO, top CMO officials said. The PMO has reportedly asked Vijayan to meet the Food and Public distribution minister Ram Vilas Pasvan if necessary.

Earlier on March 20, 2017 the CMO had sought an appointment to meet the PM to discuss about thbe finance budget allocation to the state. On Novermber 24, 2016 an appointment was put forward with the PMO to discuss about demonatisation. However this too met the same fate.

Over the last few years Pinarayi Vijayan has sharply criticised the BJP and the central government’s policies. Last week, Vijayan along with Mamata Banerjee, Chandra Babu Naidu and HD Kumaraswamy visited Arvind Kejriwal’s family while the Delhi CM was engaged in a ‘sit in’ protest at the L-G’s residence.