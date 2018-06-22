Priyanka-Chopra-Secretly-Arrives-In-Mumbai-With-Her-Alleged-Boyfriend

Reports of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s affair first started after they attended the 2017 Met Gala together. But things are getting serious between the two. Over the weekend, the American singer brought Priyanka as his date to his cousin’s wedding in Atlantic City.

Photos of Priyanka attending Nick Jonas’ cousin Kevin’s wedding found their way on to the Internet.

Whatever it’s looks like rumoured couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are taking things to the next level. While there was talk that Priyanka would be coming to India soon with Nick by her side, the Quantico actor actually arrived at the Mumbai airport with Nick on Thursday night. The grapevine has it that Priyanka and Nick are in town to meet the Bollywood star’s mom, Madhu Chopra and for a housewarming party as Priyanka moves into her new beachfront home in Versova.

Priyanka did not step out into the public gaze or pose for photographs when she arrives in Mumbai. Nick and Priyanka have whisked away in a car with tinted glasses and were later spotted outside her home in Juhu.

Let’s wait and see for the real reason behind this secret meeting..!!

