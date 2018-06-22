Saffron blood in the veins of Congress and BJP; Undeclared emergency in India now : Journalist Sashi Kumar

Addressing a function at the State level convention of SFI in Kollam, senior journalist Sashi Kumar said that in the veins of Congress and BJP ran the saffron blood. He pointed at the former President Pranab Mukherjee’s visit to the RSS HQ and his hailing of the RSS founder Dr.Hedgewar as the ‘valiant son of India’.He said that RSS was an institution which never recognized the Indian flag and stated that there was an undeclared emergency in operation.

Sashi Kumar remembered that it was during his PG at Madras Christian College that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi declared an emergency, while during his inaugural speech at SFI State Convention’s delegate session.

See also:Rahul Gandhi blamed BJP and RSS for playing “poisonous politics’’

The conditions during Indira’s emergency is in India now when under the BJP rule fascist forces are controlling the country. Democracy and secularism have been attacked, humans killed in the name of the cow, more than that the fascist powers are interfering in the matters like what to eat, what to wear, and in what religion to believe, says Sashi Kumar.

He said that attacks against the minorities had increased in the country and that even films portraying anti-Sangh Parivar ideology were banned. Sashi Kumar said to the young delegates that the democracy was getting weakened and if anyone could act as a pressure group against that it would be the Left front.

Himself a renowned journalist, he said that the first person who implemented Hidutwa agenda through the media was Rajiv Gandhi. Rajiv Gandhi paved the way to portray Lord Rama who was the messenger of peace as a heroic warrior through the Ramayan serial which was screened in the state-run Doordarshan channel, only aiming at the Hindu votes.

Stressing that the media work should be free and fair, he said that now the Indian media is bowing down in obeisance to Modi. Sashi Kumar lauded the efforts of progressive student organizations like SFI in wiping out the dark values.