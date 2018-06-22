A 19-year-old Law College Student from Government Law College couldn’t keep his car under control as it rammed through passengers and other vehicles injuring many. See the shocking video here:

video courtesy: Dainik Bhaskar Hindi

The incident happened on June 19th. As per the latest reports, about 5 have been injured in the incident. Two of them are in critical condition in Sion hospital.

The car initially runs into people, then hits an autorickshaw, a bike and another car before stopping at a traffic light junction. A woman on the co-passenger seat can be seen jumping out of the car.

The police report says that It was a rented car and the woman had taken it to attend a party.