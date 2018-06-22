Simple and tasty vegetarian sandwich- Potato & Paneer Reuben Sandwich

Check out this simple vegetarian sandwich for breakfast- Potato & Paneer Reuben Sandwich. Try it out.

Potato & Paneer Reuben Sandwich

Prep in: 15 minutes

Cooks in: 20 minutes

Total in: 35 minutes

Makes: 4 servings

Ingredients

1/4 cup Honey Mustard Dressing

2 tablespoon Tomato Ketchup

2 teaspoon Lemon juice

1/2 cup Paneer, grated

1/4 cup Onion, grated

2 tablespoon Olive Oil

2 cup Hash Browns, shredded

8 Rye Bread, slices

8 Swiss cheese, thin slices

450 grams Sauerkraut, crisp or shredded cabbage pickled for 8 hours

Salt, to taste

READ ALSO: Simple and tasty Grilled Tomato & Cheese Sandwich for breakfast

How to make