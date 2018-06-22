Simple and tasty vegetarian sandwich- Potato & Paneer Reuben Sandwich

Check out this simple vegetarian sandwich for breakfast- Potato & Paneer Reuben Sandwich. Try it out.
Potato & Paneer Reuben Sandwich
Prep in: 15 minutes
Cooks in: 20 minutes
Total in: 35 minutes
Makes: 4 servings
Ingredients
- 1/4 cup Honey Mustard Dressing
- 2 tablespoon Tomato Ketchup
- 2 teaspoon Lemon juice
- 1/2 cup Paneer, grated
- 1/4 cup Onion, grated
- 2 tablespoon Olive Oil
- 2 cup Hash Browns, shredded
- 8 Rye Bread, slices
- 8 Swiss cheese, thin slices
- 450 grams Sauerkraut, crisp or shredded cabbage pickled for 8 hours
- Salt, to taste
How to make
- To make the Potato And Paneer Reuben Sandwich, first mix the honey mustard dressing, lemon juice, tomato ketchup and chopped onion in a small bowl and keep aside.
- In another medium bowl combine the hash brown, grated paneer, salt and stir well. Divide the mixture to form four patties. If the mix feels like it is not holding shape, form rough patties, they retain shape once cooked, so do not fret.
- Heat a skillet with some oil and add shallow fry the hash brown paneer patties, turning them on either side until crispy and golden brown.
- Meanwhile, arrange the slices of bread on a board. Butter each slice with a little butter and arrange cheese slices, followed by some sauerkraut on 4 of the slices. Place the cooked hash brown paneer patties on top of the sauerkraut. Cover the patties with the remaining 4 slices of bread cheese and butter side down, and press down gently.
- Warm a skillet to medium and arrange the sandwiches on the skillet. Press down with a plate, and place a weight on top to hold the sandwiches down. This will help the cheese melt. Cook on medium until the sandwich is golden brown. Turn over and repeat till it is golden on both sides.
- Potato And Paneer Reuben Sandwich is ready to serve.