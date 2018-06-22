Software engineer missing in California, family seeks Sushma Swaraj’s help

A software engineer from Hyderabad has been reported missing in California since October last year. His father has appealed External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and the Indian Embassy in United States to help him trace his son.

The engineer’s father P Bangaram, a retired executive engineer with the Agriculture and Marketing Department, said that his son Pandu Raghavendra Rao had gone to work with tech giant Microsoft in California on December 26, 2011.

“My son P Raghavendra Rao was working with Microsoft in California since 2011. I was in constant touch with him over phone and Whatsapp. He was happy there. Since October 2017, I have not been able to establish contact with him,” Mr Bangram said.

The worried father has also appealed KT Rama Rao, Minister for Municipal Administration and NRI Government of Telangana to help him.

“I have filed complain at local police station, approached the Telangana government and the NRI department. I appeal Sushma ji, KTR ji, please help find my son,” pleads Mr Bangaram.

He has also approached Majlis Bachao Tehreek leader Amjed Ullah Khan who has shared his plea on social media: