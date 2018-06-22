Thalapathy Vijay’s 62nd Film Title and First Look Poster revealed

Thalapathy Vijay’s 62nd film’s title and first look poster have finally been revealed by Sun Pictures. The film is titled Sarkar and in the poster, Vijay is seen lighting a black cigarette and wearing Black shades and the background is of a brightly-lit city. directed by A.R. Murugadoss, the film is said to release in Diwali. The music of the film will be composed by AR Rahman who collaborated with Vijay in film Mersal. The film will star Keerthy Suresh as the female lead.

Sun Pictures tweeted the poster on Thursday and captioned it, “Here is the First Look of Thalapathy Vijay’s SARKAR. #Thalapathy62isSARKAR @actorvijay @ARMurugadoss @arrahman.” On this occasion, the director talked about the film and said, “After Thupakki and Kaththi, we wanted to give something new and better to the audience, and hence we came up with this film called Sarkar.”

