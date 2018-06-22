The Intolerance thats Never Discussed: People Trolled Hina Khan For doing Yoga

Hina Khan has been the target of trolls on a number of occasions and the latest incident why she is targeted is ridiculous as well as unjust. On International Yoga Day, Hina posted pictures of her doing Yoga on social media and apparently it hasn’t resonated well with a few people. Here is Hina’s post.

Check out how some people responded to this.

So some of these responses make the wrong sense that Muslims are not meant to do yoga. In fact, back in 2015, 47 Islamic nations along with India, officially co-sponsored a resolution to establish June 21 as “International Day of Yoga”. Hina does yoga purely as an exercise, not to extol the virtues or demean any religion.

see also: Gatsbying’ is the New Dating Word. You have probably done it already!

Check out some other comments posted on her yoga pictures

Well, most of these texts exhort Hina to shift to Namaz. It’s difficult to understand the logic of asking to replace Yoga with Namaz or vice versa. Neither is a substitute for the other.

Check out some other comments about the dress she wore.

Its tough to understand what they were expecting her to wear. You cannot wear a saree or a hijab while doing exercise. The apex court in the 2014 judgement said that the picture of a nude or semi-nude woman, as such, cannot per se be called obscene unless it has the tendency of exciting lustful thoughts.

Hina has worn the right dress for the occasion and there is nothing to fault here, but then if you are obsessed with finding faults, you always can.