These are the upcoming Hollywood horror movies in 2018

The Nun

The Nun is an American mystery and thriller film. The Nun film is going to release on 7th September in 2018. The Nun film is the new chapter of the series The Conjuring.

Also Read : Horror thriller ‘Minutes to Midnight’ new trailer is out : Watch Video

Horrorland

Goosebumps: Horrorland is an American fantasy and adventure film. Goosebumps: Horrorland film is going to release on 12th of October in 2018. Goosebumps: Horrorland film is directed by Rob Letterman and Ari Sandel.

Halloween

Halloween is an American horror film. Halloween film is going to release on 19th of October in 2018. Halloween film is directed by David Gordon Green.