These-Bollywood-Actors-Have-Dated-The-Most-Number-Of-Girlfriends

‘Rumoured Couple’, ‘Alleged Affair’, ‘Reportedly dating’, ‘Just Friends’, ‘Good Friends’ etc are all signs of a mystery which everyone knows about, but no one accepts! It’s all common in Bollywood.

Here are some of the actors who have the most number of love affairs.

1) Sanjay Dutt

Recently, his biopic Sanju’s trailer got launched in which it was revealed that Sanjay Dutt has dated 308 girlfriends. It is the maximum number of affairs any actor has so far!

2) Ranbir Kapoor

He recently broke silence on the link-up rumours with Alia Bhatt and admitted he is dating Alia. Ranbir is Bollywood’s chocolatey hero and before Alia, he has dated the other popular B’Town beauties. He had an affair with actor Imran Khan’s wife Avantika Malik, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor. Now had linked with Alia Bhatt.

3) Salman Khan

Salman is the most eligible bachelor of India. He is unmarried but his number of love affairs can make you jealous. The tales of his love affairs with Shaheen, Somi Ali, Sangeeta Bijlani, Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif and Ulia Vantur hogged the headlines.

4) Shahid Kapoor

He had affairs with Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Rao, Anushka Sharma and Priyanka Chopra. He is now married to Mira Rajput and is a father of one daughter Misha and soon going to have his second child.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Secretly Arrives In Mumbai With Her Alleged Boyfriend