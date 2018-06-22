This is how Rajinikanth’s gangster drama ‘Kaala’ affects the box-office of upcoming big budget movie ‘2.0’

2.0 is an upcoming Indian science fiction film written and directed by S. Shankar, co-written by B. Jeyamohan, and produced by Subaskaran Allirajah. The film serves as a spiritual successor to the 2010 Tamil film Enthiran, and features Rajinikanth reprising the roles of Dr. Vaseegaran and Chitti, alongside Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson. With an estimated budget of ?500 crore, it is the most expensive Indian film made to date.

The film is being shot simultaneously in Tamil and Hindi,with a release date yet to be confirmed and additional dubbed releases in 13 other languages.

Rajinikanth-starrer gangster drama Kaala had an underwhelming run at the box-office. Its Hindi version, in particular, performed so badly that it could not even touch the Rs 10 crore-mark at the domestic box-office. Naturally, the debacle of the film has made a dent of sorts in the superstardom of Rajinikanth. Especially his fans in the Hindi belt are majorly disappointed with Kaala, which was unlike a quintessential Rajinikanth-starrer. This let-down, reports claim, might reflect on the box-office performance of his forthcoming projects.

Sify.com quotes a prominent exhibitor-distributor as saying, “The dubbed Hindi versions of Rajinikanth’s films have never been big successes. Even Robot fared averagely at the box-office. However, Kaala didn’t even make those numbers.”

The same report claims that Kaala’s poor show at the box-office has left the distributors and exhibitors in a state of panic in regard to the release of Rajinikanth’s next project, the big budgeted sci-fi film 2.0.

A source has been quoted as saying, “2.0 has gone over-budget. To recover the costs would be impossible. Now with Kaala performing so poorly, especially in Hindi, there is a big question mark on the future of 2.0.”

Sources feel Akshay Kumar’s presence will ensure footfalls in the theatres in North. “But he plays the antagonist with grotesque make-up. That’s not how his fans like to see Akshay! His fan base may be completely put off,” the source said further.

Directed by S Shankar, 2.0 will reportedly release on Republic Day 2019. The film is apparently made on a budget of Rs 450 crore, which makes it the costliest Indian film ever made.