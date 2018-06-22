TIME magazine slams President Trump with their powerful cover

A picture is worth a 1000 words. Time and again it has been proven by the award-winning photographs. And this current photo is not different.

While the world was criticizing President Donald Trump for separating the immigrant children from their parents, world-famous TIME magazine has sent out a powerful message with its edition’s cover image.

In its July 2, 2018 edition, the TIME magazine has featured Donald Trump along with a two-year-old Honduran girl child on its cover page.

The girl is crying as the US police separate her from her mother and whisks away the latter for illegally crossing the US-Mexico border. The cover appears to show Trump’s indifference towards the children of illegal immigrants. It depicts Trump looking at the crying toddler with the words “Welcome to America” as the headline.

The photograph was clicked by the Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer John Moore.

John Moore, a Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer for Getty Images, has been photographing immigrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border for years. This week one of his pictures became the most visible symbol of the immigration debate in America.

Seeking asylum, the Honduran girl was seen crying and looking up at her mother as she was searched and questioned before the two were separated at the detention centre.

“As a father myself, it was very difficult for me to see these families detained, knowing that they would soon be split up,” said Moore. “I could see on their faces that they had no idea what was about to happen.”

“This one was tough for me. As soon as it was over, they were put into a van. I had to stop and take deep breaths,” Moore told TIME Tuesday, describing his reaction to the scene of a two-year-old Honduran girl crying as her mother was being detained in McAllen, Texas. “All I wanted to do was pick her up. But I couldn’t.”

Due to the power of the image, which appeared as critics from across the political spectrum attacked President Trump’s now-reversed policy of separating children from parents who are being detained for illegally entering the United States, TIME’s editors selected Moore’s photograph to create a photo illustration, including Trump, to make the July 2, 2018, cover of the magazine.

The TIME cover was unveiled a day after President Donald Trump had scrapped the policy of separating the children from their parents, following global condemnation including from world leaders.

Last week at the summit in Singapore with North Korea, Trump asked TIME reporter Brian Bennett, “Am I on the cover again this week?”

Bennett responded and said, “It’s entirely possible.”

Will Donald Trump be proud of the latest TIME cover?