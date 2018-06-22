TRAIN STATION CLOSED OVER BOMB THREATS; BREAKING NEWS

This is a breaking news. Train station has been closed as bomb threats have been made.

London’s Charing Cross station had been evacuated as there have been reports of a bomb threat.

It has been alleged that a man was on the train tracks claiming that he has a bomb.

The stations have been evacuated and the rail services have been suspended for the time being, the British police said on Twitter.

]Further details awaiting.