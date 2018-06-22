(Video)Fans Smuggle Alcohol in Fifa World Cup Stadium Using Binoculars. See How

Columbia is the fourth most represented team in Russia with more than 65000 World Cup tickets sold to Colombian fans. A few among them decided to smuggle alcohol into the stands of a World Cup match, using a very innovative method- a fake pair of binoculars. Check out how they did it here.

video courtesy: MixDay

Lawyer Martin Santos, whose father Juan Manuel is the Colombian President, shared this footage of the fans having a gala time with drinks. The clip has caused quite some unrest back home. British Journalist Carl Worswick said, “Colombia’s Foreign Office has reminded fans to behave themselves while in Russia after a group of Colombian supporters used a pair of false binoculars to smuggle liquor into yesterday’s Japan game.”

Colombia’s next match is against Poland on Sunday. They lost their first match 2-1 to Japan.