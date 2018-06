Parents these days are so busy that they entrust their babies to others. These babysitters may not have the same emotional attachment to the baby and their presence might do more worse than good for the baby. All babysitters are not professional caretakers and they can lose patience over baby’s behaviour. If you are still not convinced, watch this shocking video.

video courtesy: Channel TickTack

see also: New born baby battered and drowned in bucket by ‘father’