A family portrait of Kareena, Saif and Taimur amazing: Watch Video

Looks like the internet just cannot get enough of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s little Taimur Ali Khan. Just when you thought the photographs of the cute child had stopped flooding the social media, a fresh picture on Instagram was shared recently which features the good-looking family.

The said photograph features Taimur with Saif and Kareena. While both Kareena and Saif are dressed in casuals in the picture, Taimur can be seen looking away from the camera, lost in his own world of dreams, sporting a rather adorable-looking red check shirt.

Not too long ago, quite a few pictures of Saif, Kareena, and Taimur were circulated on various fan pages from their holiday in London. The family looked perfect as usual. Since the day of his birth, the little nawab has been watched like a hawk. His every step, every little action has made the news.

When asked how she feels about her child being covered by the paparazzi, Kareena had said, “Now I do not like the fact that Taimur’s every move is monitored… and people even talking about his hairstyle and all… I do not know how to control it now. Having said that I think he is becoming more familiar with the camera now, he looks right into the camera,” the actor had said.

On the work front, Kareena has tasted success once again with her latest, Veere Di Wedding, breaking the box office records in a grand fashion. The film also features Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania in pivotal roles. Saif Ali Khan is looking forward to the release of Sacred Games, his web debut with Netflix.