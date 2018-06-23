Sweet potatoes contain ample amounts of Vitamin C, which is helpful in keeping your skin healthy. But Vitamin C does much more than just give us beautiful skin! Vitamin C has antioxidant properties and can be helpful in boosting the body’s immune system.

Sweet potatoes have a relatively low-calorie content, which is also very important if you are trying to lose weight.

Here are some Amazing Beauty Benefits Of Sweet Potatoes:

1. End to Oily Skin:

Sweet potatoes can help you get rid of oily skin. So, this is good news for oily skinned beauties. Boil sweet potatoes in a bowl. Let them cool down for a while and then mash them. Add a tablespoon of honey and apply this all over your face. Let it stay for 20-30 minutes and rinse off well. You can also add 2-3 teaspoon lemon juice to it in case you have extremely oily skin. Continue this process for a couple of months’ time, and bid goodbye to your oily skin!

2. Moisturizes The Skin:

Sweet potatoes can also moisturize your skin well. To make a mild scrub that doesn’t dry out your skin, mix about 1/2 cup of boiled sweet potato cubes, 1 tbsp oats and 1 tbsp yoghurt and blend them together to form a thick paste. Use this to scrub your skin in slow circular motions and wash it off with lukewarm water; then moisturize your skin with a good moisturizer.

3. Protects Skin:

Sweet potato consists of beta-carotene or vitamin A which is an anti-oxidant prevents different types of cancer. It repairs cell damage caused by overexposure to UV rays and provides an internal layer of protection to the skin from harmful UV rays of the sun.

4. Maintains Elasticity of Skin:

Sweet potato is a very rich source of vitamin C which is known to produce collagen. Collagen maintains the skin elasticity and makes it look youthful.

5. Treats Pigmentation, Heals Dark Eye Circles & Eye Puffiness:

The next time you decide to eat this sweet tuberous vegetable, just grab two slices and place them on your eyes. Anthocyanin helps in reducing skin pigmentation and has anti-inflammatory properties as well which can help you in getting rid of dark circles, wrinkles and puffiness of eyes.

6. Improves Skin Texture:

Never throw away the water after boiling this vegetable. It is packed with nutrients that can help in skin texture improvement and clearing your complexion. After boiling this vegetable, strain the water. Store it in a clean bottle and refrigerate it. Use this sweet potato water as a toner for the skin. This natural skin toner will help in absorbing impurities, deep cleansing your skin pores and soothing irritated skin.

7. Hair Growth:

The presence of beta-carotene in sweet potato makes it an ideal food for hair growth. Deficiency of this carotenoid may lead to hair problems like dull, damaged and lifeless hair.

8. Cures Dry & Cracked Heels:

In case you have dry feet and cracked heels, after boiling sweet potatoes don’t let the water cool down completely and while it’s still warm, soak your feet in it. It will help you to get rid of painful cracked heels.

