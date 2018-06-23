Anil Kumble’s Company is Making Chips, but its Not What You Think

No, Anil Kumble is not planning on a company that makes chips like Lays or Bingo or have any plans to rival Frito Lay.

India’s leading wicket taker in test matches has always known to advocate technology to help improve players and his new innovation is a ‘chip’ that goes as a sticker into cricket bats. The chip will help track a number of attributes of the shots played by a batsman from bat speed, power to whether it has hit the sweet spot of the bat etc. His tech is all set to debut in Tamil Nadu Premier League this year which begins on July 11.

“Spektacom is a unique concept whereby a chip-like sticker is stuck at the top-end behind the bat. When a batsman hits the ball, one can judge the power with which he hits and also the areas (sweet spot and so on) by monitoring it on a mobile phone with an app,’’ said Kumble. “It is a company that I founded. Microsoft tech is behind it. This is a smart sticker and once you put this on the bat, it becomes a smart bat.

This is a technology that we are bringing into TNPL and we are glad that TNPL has given us a platform,” added the most successful Indian Test bowler.