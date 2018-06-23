Baahubali Star Prabhas To Quit Movies After Saaho, See Reason

South superstar Prabhas, who is always in the news and asked about his marriage and her alleged affair with his Baahubali co-star Anushka Shetty, is now planning to quit acting and start a new career.

When he was asked what plans he had after Saaho, what Prabhas said will shock you. Prabhas is looking forward to starting his own business plan.

Only time can tell whether its right or not. But this piece of news has gone viral on social media networks. It’s too early to draw a conclusion. But, let’s wait for an official confirmation from the horse’s mouth.

Meanwhile, expectations are riding high on Prabhas’s next film Saaho which is being shot on a big scale. A lot of high octane action scenes were recently shot in the scenic locales of the Gulf desert.

This will be the actor’s first film after Baahubali which was a 1000 crore movie. Let’s see if his next will live up to the audience expectations.