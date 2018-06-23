BJP worker stabbed to death by assailants

Anwar, a BJP worker was killed by bike-borne assailants in Gowri Kaluve area, in Chikmagalur district,Karnataka on Friday night at around 9.30 pm.

Two persons, who came in a bike, allegedly stabbed him many times and fled. Later, he was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead. Chikkamagaluru Superintendent of Police K. Annamalai told.

“He was stabbed to death by unknown people who came on a bike. The motive may be personal enmity or any other issue. Things will become clear as investigation proceeds,” he said. The incident occurred in Basavanahalli police station limits.

Mr. Anwar was working as general secretary of the BJP’s city wing, according to the police.