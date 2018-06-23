Bollywood-Actors-Who-Rocked-At--IIFA-Rocks-2018

IIFA Rocks are being hosted by Ayushmann Khurrana and Kartik Aryan. Amongst the first ones to reach the event were Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor.

Salman Khan’s alleged girlfriend was amongst the first ones to arrive at the green carpet. She looked gorgeous in a cream white gown with floral embroidery. Kriti looked stunning in a gold fish cut gown. Dia Mirza walked in with husband Sahil Sangha in a metallic green number. Varun looked dapper in an Indo Western creation. The actor was seen in a kurta and a long coat over it. Shraddha Kapoor looked heavenly in a full-length gown in black. Take a look at B-town celebs strutting the green carpet at IIFA Rocks 2018.

Pritam Chakraborty, Nushrat Bharucha, Sreerama Chandra, Amit Mishra, Shalmali Kholgade, Antara Mitra, Nakash Aziz and Nikitha entertain the audience during IIFA Rocks. Apart from Ayushmann and Kartik Aryan’s segment, another one at IIFA Rocks will also be hosted by Karan Johar and Riteish Deshmukh.

Take a look at pictures here:

