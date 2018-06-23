Bollywood Fashion Diva Kareena Kapoor Stuns everyone with her new magazine cover shoot: See Pics

Kareena Kapoor one of the gorgeous lady of Bollywood. She is now looking for her massive come back after her pregnancy break from Film industry.

Kareena recently released her first film Veere Di Wedding which was her first movie post-pregnancy which crossed the Rs 100 crore club.

No doubt that she didn’t fail to amaze us with her fashion choice and sexy outfits. Recently, she faced some controversies about wearing sexy outfits even after her pregnancy.

when she got trolled on the social media site for her outfits saying that she should dress like a mother.

Obviously, the statement didn’t go well with the actress and in an interview with a certain section of media, she gave a fitting reply to the trolls. Kareena said that she does not pay heed to such criticisms as she belongs to a world where women wear what they want to. Just because she had a baby, doesn’t mean she can’t wear short dresses, Kareena clarified.

Kareena added further that her mother Babita and mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore both wear jeans and top and they look fabulous. Accordingly, she doesn’t understand what motherly dresses are as one should feel confident in the outfit and should be able to carry it with the grace.

Whatever now she again stuns everyone with her new cover magazine pic. Styled in a golden-fringed outfit, Kareena’s pastel pink nail paint clubbed with deep kohled eyes accentuates her inner fashionista.

In a number of gem-studded rings teamed with pastel pink paints on long rectangular manicured nails, Kareena’s dark gaze and frizzy hair look ravishing. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Kareena’s golden-fringed Jean Paul Gaultier outfit looks chic and stylish as well as glamorous. In fact, on the cover, Kareena puts on a very Tareefan look which she had on from her green sequinned dress scene. The Begum whose son also attracts the same amount of fans, totally sizzling hot which is not uncommon for the Khan actress.

Let’s have a look at Pictures:

