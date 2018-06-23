Chicken-Lollipop-Recipe

Spicy and full of flavour. These chicken lollipops are juicy and filled with different spices that blend together and gives a lip-smacking starter for a party!

Ingredients Of Masaledar Chicken Lollipop

For the masala:

8 Guntur chillies

6-7 Boriya mirch

1-inch knob Ginger, finely chopped

5-6 Garlic cloves

2 Green chillies

2 tsp Cumin

1 tsp Fennel

5-6 Peppercorns

1 stick Cinnamon

A pinch of White pepper

4 Cloves

15 Curry leaves

1 tsp Coriander seeds

A handful of Coriander leaves

1 tsp Turmeric

A pinch of Sea salt

1-2 tsp Oil

For the chicken:

8-10 Chicken lollipops (with the skin)

1 tsp Turmeric

To taste Salt

1-2 tsp Red chilli powder

2 tsp Oil + Oil to sear the lollipops

A pinch of Sugar

For the base:

2-3 tsp Oil

2 tsp Mustard seeds

7-8 Curry leaves

1/2 Onion, julienne

1 1/2 Tbsp Masala

3 tsp Tamarind paste

1 tsp Jaggery powder

1/2 Lemon (juiced)

To garnish Coriander leaves

How to Make Masaledar Chicken Lollipop

Prepare masala:

1.Dry roast all the ingredients together in a pan for a minute.

2.In a mortar and pestle pound together all the ingredients.

3. Transfer this in the blender and make a fine paste.

Prepare chicken:

1. Marinate the chicken lollipops with turmeric, salt, red chilli powder and 2 tsp oil.

2. In a saucepan add a little oil and sear the lollipops from all sides till they are half cooked.

3. Add sugar and cook some more.

Prepare the base:

1. Add refined oil in the pan followed with mustard seeds, few curry leaves and onion. Bhuno them well together.

2. Add the masala and chicken lollipop into the base and saute them well together.

3.Add tamarind extract, jaggery and water. Mix them well and cover the top.

4.Add little lemon. Toss well and cook till chicken is well done.

5. Garnish with coriander leaves.

6. Serve hot.

