Controversies over First Look Poster Of Thalapathy Vijay

Thalapathy Vijay’s 62nd film’s title and first look poster have finally been revealed by Sun Pictures yesterday and the viral poster has landed in the controversy in no time.

The film is titled Sarkar and in the poster, Vijay is seen lighting a black cigarette and wearing Black shades and the background is of a brightly-lit city. directed by A.R. Murugadoss, the film is said to release in Diwali. The music of the film will be composed by AR Rahman who collaborated with Vijay in film Mersal. The film will star Keerthy Suresh as the female lead.

The poster that featured the actor posing with a cigarette has created the tension. PMK Youth wing leader and Lok Sabha member MP Anbumani Ramdoss took a dig at actor Vijay and the movie and posted on Twitter that the actor will look more good without the cigarette and the poster is misleading.

It is worth to be noticed that the first look poster of Thuppakki also sparked controversy for the same reason.

