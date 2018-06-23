Delhi Govt Takes New Initiative to Bring ‘Happiness’ in to Curriculum

Education, even at the school level is getting very competitive. Amidst all the tensions and rush for grades, the emotional state of the pupil is often forgotten. Delhi governments new move, therefore, is most welcome as they have introduced meditation, moral education, mental exercise and prayer into the curriculum to produce “sarvagun samapann” (including all qualities).

Manish Sisodia announced that the Happiness Curriculum will be taken up beginning from nursery to class 8 in all Delhi Government schools. The curriculum will be taught to eight lakh students from July onwards. The Happiness Curriculum is ready to be launched and will be taken up beginning the next academic session.

The new scheme will be inaugurated by Dalai Lama on 2nd July. It was education minister Manish Sisodia who made the final draft of the curriculum, which was made by more than 40 experts.

The point that however must be asserted is that whether a happiness curriculum can produce real outcomes if the evaluation mechanism is not altered? Children suffer from performance stress, the constant pressure to perform better than someone else, the fear of failure and the societal and parental emphasis on excessively good academic performance