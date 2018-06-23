Easy and Simple Nail Designs: Step By Step Tutorial

Nail art designs express their style statement in an inventive manner. This trend is picking up its craze from the time female celebrities have adorned them. The trend is also achieving its fame right among the models on the ramp to the school going girls and everybody loves to flaunt their nail art.

Here are few DIY Hacks you can try out for making your nail arts much more attractive.

For DIY dots, use a bobby pin.

If you’re in the mood for dots, use a bobby pin to create dots in different sizes

Reverse French manicure

Once you’ve perfected the classic French tip, try reversing it to master this look. Take binder reinforcement stickers to the base of your nails, paint, and revel in the beauty of this simple nail art idea

Two-Toned French Manicure

These two-toned nails are a fun twist on a more classic style without being too over-the-top. Not a fan of pink? You can do this with just about any colour.

Micro Dot French Manicure



Glittery blue polka dots paired with a shiny gold stripe really make this white mani pop.

Rainbow Tip French Manicure



We love how the artists at Olive & June added minimalist swipes of different pastel hues to a nude base. Seriously, the colour options are endless.

Gold Dipped French Manicure



Make your matte black mani that much more interesting with flecks of gold at the tips.

