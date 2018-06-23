Esha Gupta Looks Super Hot in Silver Bling Dress: See Pics

Esha Gupta is one Bollywood star who is not afraid to make bold statements, be with her sensual pictures or with her fashion choices.

Esha Gupta took to her official Instagram account to share pictures of her sensually posing. She didn’t provide many contexts to the pictures, but she definitely did attract all of her followers’ love through likes and comments on the pictures.

Esha has been ravishing her followers off late with hot pictures and she will be next seen in Milan Luthria’s ‘Baadshaho’.

Recently, the Jannat 2 actress took to Instagram to share a sexy picture of her from the sets of dance reality show. Esha went silver and flaunted her toned body for us to stop all work and stare – again in glitter appreciation. She is usually counted amongst the best-dressed celebrities of tinsel town and her off-duty style is innately sartorial assuming an experimental vibe as the occasion demands. Popularly known as Angelina Jolie’s doppelganger, Esha has an equally intriguing screen presence.

Esha Gupta is known for playing charismatic roles on screen, the fashion icon and one of India’s most desirable stars is working with Ahmed Khan and Lara Dutta on the judges’ panel of the show.

Esha Gupta said in an interview, “Dancing has always been very close to my heart and getting a chance to be amongst such versatile dancers is a bonus. This is my first stint on television with &TV and I am super excited to taken on the mantle as judge. The concept of High Fever where relationships are beautifully married and presented through dance is what really intrigued me. I have watched a few episodes and I feel this is going to be a joy ride working with Ahmed and Lara both who have done a fabulous job of honing the talent. Since it’s an already established show, I am going to share all the learning out of my personal experiences with the contestants to help them as they present themselves to global audiences.”

Take a look at those pictures:

