External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj holds talks with Belgian Deputy PM

External Affairs Minister(EAM) Sushma Swaraj and Belgian Deputy PM Didier Reynders held talks where both the leaders did a comprehensive review of bilateral ties and also exchanged views on regional and multilateral issues.

Sushma Swaraj arrived in Belgium on Wednesday after completion of her visits in France, Italy, and Luxembourg as part of a four-nation tour. The visit to Belgium has a special significance in the background of 70 years of “excellent” relations of India with that country.

In discussions with her European Union counterpart Federica Mogherini, a range of issues including counter-terrorism, maritime security, trade, and investment was featured. Nogherini informed her about the European Union’s (EU) readiness to deepen the dialogue on data protection and also referred to the new EU data protection regime.

In-depth discussions happened between the two wo0man leaders on foreign policy and security cooperation, counter-terrorism, cybercrime, maritime security and the issue in the Indian Ocean. Neighborhood issues like the Rohingya situation, Afghanistan, the Maldives, the importance of preserving the JCPOA with Iran, the progress on the diplomatic work for the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula cropped up during the discussion.

India and the EU have been strategic partners since 2004.

EU is India’s largest trading partner with bilateral trades in goods standing at USD 88 billion in 2016. European Union’s FDI (Foreign Direct Investment) to India between 2000 and 2017 had been USD 83 billion, which was 24% of the total FDI inflows into the country during that period.