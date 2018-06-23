Funny! U.P Police Man Asks Leave To Expand His Family. Guess How Many Days He Got !

At some point, we have all been at a situation where we need to take a leave of absence from our job. We have all had our reasons too – from attending functions to medical emergencies, but listen to what this Policeman from Uttar Pradesh’s wanted a leave for.

Som Singh, a police constable in Mahoba town in U.P has applied for a 30 day leave to ‘expand his family’. You think the authorities laughed at the request? Guess what, he got an extra 15 days leave making it a total of 45 days leave with effect from June 23.

There are other unconfirmed reports that Som Singh has rubbished the viral leave application and that his boss only gave him just two weeks leave. We are not sure what exactly happened, but asking leave for procreation, if it happened, is quite a request!