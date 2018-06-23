Government Schools enroll more students; historical achievement for Kerala : CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Addressing a press conference at the Kerala House in New Delhi, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that due to the Left Democratic Front’s(LDF) Government Schools Protection Movement about 2 lakh new enrollment happened in the state-run schools.

CM said that there had been an increase in the number of students who joined the 1st standard and also in the new admissions. When there happened a steep increase in the no. of students in the government schools, the students in the unaided schools reached a historic low, he said. In an effort to make 45000 classrooms high tech for increasing the efficiency of the schools at a calculated expense of Rs.500 crores is going on.