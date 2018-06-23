Here’s the Forbes list of top most paid Indian celebrities

Ranveer Singh:

Actor Ranveer Singh has proved to be India’s tenth most expensive celebrity. His last year’s earnings was Rs 62.63 crore.

Hrithik Roshan:

Bollywood’s most handsome hero Hrithik Roshan comes on the list at number 9. According to Forbes, his last year’s earnings was Rs 63.12Cr.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni:

The eighth name has came from Cricketer, who is none other than Mahendra Singh Dhoni. According to the magazine, his last year earning’s was Rs 63.77 crores.

Priyanka Chopra:

n the list of Forbes, there is also a actress Priyanka Chopra. According to the magazine, Priyanka’s last year’s earning was Rs 68 crores.

Aamir Khan:

The name of Mister Perfect is also include in the list of Magzine. Well, according to Forbes, his last year’s income was Rs 68.75 Cr

Sachin Tendulkar:

In terms of earnings, Sachin Tendulkar is in Forbes’ Top 5 list. According to the magazine, his total income of last year was Rs 82.5 crore.

Akshay Kumar:

The fourth name in this list is Akshay Kumar. According to the magazine, Akshay’s total income was Rs 98.25 crore.

Virat Kohli:

Popular batsman Virat Kohli is actually number 3 in the case of earning money. According to Forbes, his total income of last year was Rs 100.72 crore.

Shahrukh Khan:

Shah Rukh Khan, who used to be on number one in every list, actually is on no.2 in the list of Forbes 2017. His last year’s earnings was Rs 170 crores.

Salman Khan:

According to Forbes, Salman’s total income of last year was Rs 232 crores.

