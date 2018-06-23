Hindu trader abducted in Pakistan

A Hindu trader was abducted from his shop by unknown armed men in Dera Murad Jamali in Balochistan, Pakistan, on Friday.

Amrat Kumar, son of Hindu Panchayat member Saith Thara Chand, was kidnapped in broad daylight while he was inside his shop in the main city area, police said.Soon after the incident, the minority community of the area announced a shutter down strike. However, the local police have launched a search operation to trace the kidnappers.

Also Read : 90 Hindus from Pakistan awarded Indian citizenship

According to the Pakistan Hindu Council, the Hindu population of Balochistan is 1,17,345. The incident, ahead of the next month’s general elections, has raised concerns in the community.Minorities have been under attack in Balochistan, the southwestern province of Pakistan.

The province is struggling with an insurgency and Christians, Shias, Hazaras and Hindus are unsafe in the area. Recent reports claimed that Christian and Hazara communities have been targeted by terrorist groups.Banned organisations operate openly in Quetta and the city has experienced perpetual violence against minority communities.

On May 12 this year, two Hindus were gunned down in Hub, a city in Lasbela district of Balochistan.