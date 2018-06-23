Hot Sunny Day Picture Of Suhana Khan From her partying time with Mommy went viral

Star kids are all over the internet these days, and so is Shahrukh Khan’s darling daughter Suhana Khan. People just cannot stop drooling over Suhana’s drop-dead gorgeous look.

Recently she created a buzz on social media. Suhana Khan’s picture with a mystery man is stealing the spotlight. But it was just here friend.

She was accompanied by mum Gauri Khan at her party in Ardingly college in Sussex and aced the fashion game in a silver glittery outfit. While Gauri dressed in a brown overcoat, Suhana gave fashionistas inspiration with her hot attire.

Suhana was recently chilling with her friend as the star kid makes no room for any other for her fans. Her London photos always go viral. Gauri Khan’s daughter spotted anywhere usually grabs eyeballs instantly.

Let’s have a look at the viral pics:

