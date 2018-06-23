Indian star batsman K L Rahul, who had a very good I.P.L this season, has opened up about his relationship with actress Nidhi Agarwal. There were a lot of rumors that two have been engaged in a dating relationship and Rahul has chosen to clear the air. He said Nidhi and himself are just friends and that they knew each other for a long time.

see also: Dhoni’s Wife Sakshi Applies For Gun Licence, Reason Will Shock You!

“Can’t a guy and girl be friends, is it so hard? I have known her for a long time, we both come from the same city. It’s great to see the progress she is making in her field. We have known each other even when I was a cricketer and she was a Bollywood actress. It was not just me and her hanging out, there were three or four more people from Bangalore.

It’s good to catch up with friends and I assure you there is nothing happening. If I am seeing somebody, I’ll make sure everybody knows. I will treat my woman like a princess and not do any hiding” said, Rahul.

The two were spotted in a Restaurant recently and the actress too has made a statement about the same. She said “Yes, I did go out on dinner with Rahul. We have known each other since our teenage years before Rahul became a cricketer and I became an actress. Though we did not go to the same college in Bangalore, we have known each other for long.”

Nidhi is all set to make her Telugu debut opposite Naga Chaitanya in Savyasachi, while Rahul will be gearing up for the upcoming English tour.