Kashmir inseparable from India : Amit Shah

BJP President Amit Shah said that Kashmir was an integral part of India and that nobody could separate Kashmir from India.

See also:Prime Minister failed to keep his promise on national security, Says Congress’ Ghulam Nabi Azad

He demanded to Congress Prez Rahul Gandhi that he should apologize to the country for the statements made by the Congress leaders Gulam Nabi Azad and Saifuddin Soz.

See also:“Pervez Musharraf was right” says Congress leader Saifuddin Soz

Even though the two families of National Conference and PDP through their three generations ruled Jammu Kashmir, Pasmina and Pampore remained undeveloped, reminded Shah. But it was BJP who provided 40 crores for Pasmina and 45 crores for Pampore as the development fund, the BJP President added.