Pakistan based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) has launched its online magazine stating that the year 2018 will be “tough for Indian army and other occupational forces in Kashmir”.The magazine is called “Wyeth” and it’s new edition carried an interview of terror outfit’s spokesperson Dr. Abdullah Ghaznawi along with other propaganda materials.

Magazine says LeT is helping “common man’s struggle” in Kashmir. To the allegation that LeT is a proxy of the Pakistani army, Ghaznawi says “LeT is the common man’s struggle. It represents true aspiration of J & K people”. He goes on to say that Pakistan has moral and legal obligation to support the struggle in Kashmir which he termed as “unfinished” agenda of partition.

When asked if LeT is a proxy of Pakistan army he says Pakistan army doesn’t need to have proxies and can deal with any issues that come to them. He added that he has been distributing literature based on Quran and Hadith to show that the fringe terror groups are misled and is helping Indian cause.

An army officer deployed in Kashmir responded to the issue. He said, ” Dealing with this kind of online propaganda and building a counter-narrative is necessary to bring normalcy in the Valley”. Kashmir looks like is going to be violent in the coming months.