Mexico V South Korea : Vela and Hernandez ensures a smooth sail for Mexico

South Korea are winless in their last seven world cup encounters and today was no different. Mexico had a greater possession of the ball but had very few shots in the first half. It was on 26th minute that Carlos Vela slotted a penalty into the net to score the first goal for Mexico.

score Mexico 2 – South Korea 0

Later in the 66th minute, Javier Hernandez scored his 50th goal in national colours as he stepped inside two defenders with a ball clipped to him by Lozano right yards out on the left, and he drilled it in at the right corner past Cho before wheeling off in celebration.

There was no time for South Korea to come back from the double blows and they never showed any signs of it.