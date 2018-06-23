Mitsubishi launched all-new Outlander in India: See Price & Specifications

Mitsubishi Motors has finally launched its much-awaited all-new Outlander SUV in India for Rs. 31.54 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai). The company officially started accepting bookings of the all-new Outlander SUV in India through its website last month. The Outlander was confirmed for India launch by Mitsubishi back in August last year.

The last generation Mitsubishi Outlander was over six years old and received a facelift in 2012. It’s been 6 years without a change in the domestic market, where it is sold only in one configuration. The Indian-spec Mitsubishi Outlander measures 4,695 mm in length, 1,810 mm in width and 1,710 mm in height. It has a 2,670 mm wheelbase and a 190 mm ground clearance.

The Mitsubishi Outlander is powered by a 4B12 2.4-litre MIVEC petrol engine under the hood that produces 167 PS at 6,000 rpm and 222 Nm of torque at 4,100 rpm. It is mated to a CVT gearbox and has a full-time 4WD system.

The Mitsubishi Outlander is available in a 7-seat version and features LED headlamps with LED DRL, LED fog lamps, anti-tapping sunroof, rain sensing wipers, heated mirrors, 16-inch alloy wheels and LED rear combination lamps. Inside the cabin is the leather seats, leather gearshift knob, electronic parking brake, 6.1-inch central display and Rockford sound system with a 710-watt amplifier.

The car is offered with 7 airbags, ABS with EBD, BA, ASC and HSA as standard and is available in Black Pearl, Cosmic Blue, Orient Red, Cool Silver, White Solid, White Pearl and Titanium Gray colours.

Also Read: BMW launches it’s 6 Series Gran Turismo: See Price & Specifications