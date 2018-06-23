Mother pushed before a tractor by her son to stop rival from cultivating land.

Son pushed his old mother before a tractor driven by his rival who came to cultivate the land under dispute with the former’s. The startling incident happened in Maharashtra’s Washim district.

Malegaon Police registered an FIR against 15 people and one has been arrested in this regard.

The accused pushed his mother in front of the tractor which was being driven by another man with whom the former had a land dispute. When the latter gained victory in the case, he came with the tractor to cultivate in the land when that incident happened.

Malegaon senior police inspector Suresh Naiknaware said that the investgation was underway.