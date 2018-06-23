Mumbai police use Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khattar’s ‘Dhadak’ dialogue to promote road safety

Mumbai Police‘s are famous to post some seriously funny post on their Twitter handle. Back in May, when Salman Khan’s ‘Race 3’ trailer was released, Mumbai Police posted a message about cybersecurity using actor Daisy Shah’s “Our business is our business… none of your business” dialogue. And now, the Mumbai Police posted about road safety using a dialogue and a still from trailer of Janhvi Kapoor‘s ‘Dhadak’ movie to express the ’emotional quotient of traffic signals’.

Mumbai Police took one of Janhvi’s dialogue from ‘Dhadak’, where she confronts Ishaan for not giving her attention, giving it a funny but ‘serious’ twist. Mumbai Police wrote: “Don’t underestimate the emotional quotient of traffic signals!! And their e-challan is anyways not too happy with your relationship,” underling the #TrafficSignalMatters.