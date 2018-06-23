Nick Jonas Watches And Captured Priyanka Chopra Getting Drenched In Rain: Video

There is something truly romantic about the rains and we bet all you die-hard romantics will agree with that! Looks like lovebirds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas too are of the same opinion. Nick shared a video of Priyanka where she is making the most of the Mumbai rains.

In the video Nick shared as his Insta story, the desi girl is seen getting all drenched while Nick can’t get enough of her. He shared the video and captioned it as, “Her”. Awwww! How cute are these two!

We had told you earlier that PeeCee and Nick will be coming to Mumbai to meet the actress’s mommy Madhu Chopra. Reports suggest that the couple might move-in together soon. A source close to the development told the publication, “Nick is telling pals that Priyanka is the one and he’s asked her to move in with him. Nick loves that Priyanka is older and more mature than his exes. There’s no game playing. They have a really easy relationship.”

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in Salman Khan starrer Bharat, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film is an official adaptation of a Korean drama named ‘Ode to my Father’.