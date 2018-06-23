P-Chidambaram-defends-Congress-President-Rahul-Gandhi

Former finance minister P Chidambaram lashed out at the Centre for alleging that the Congress was hand in glove with Maoists and Jihadists.

Taking to Twitter, the senior Congress leader said, “The allegation that jehadists and Maoists have earned the sympathy of Rahul Gandhi is laughable and absurd. Congress is stoutly opposed to the two groups. Who can forget that Congress practically lost its entire leadership in Chhattisgarh to Maoist violence? Under UPA, the government fought the jehadists in J&K and brought down the level of violence substantially.”

The violence the former finance minister was referring to was the 2013 Bastar violence in which several Congress leaders, including party veteran VC Shukla were killed by Maoists.

Chidambaram’s remarks come a day after the BJP-led government in the Centre lashed out at the Congress for ‘dividing the nation’ over senior party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad’s remarks that more civilans than terrorists were killed in Kashmir – a statement that was supported by terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad accused the Congress of dividing the nation. He also lashed out at Congress President Rahul Gandhi and UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi for welcoming ‘Pakistan proxy’ Tariq Hameed Karra into the party fold. “Azad and Soz are not exceptions, another Pakistan proxy finds his rightful place in the Congress party! Mr Tariq Hameed Karra, who is known for speaking the language of Pakistan, recently joined the Congress in the presence of Smt. Sonia and Rahul Gandhi,” the BJP tweeted on Friday.

Earlier, veteran Congress leader Saifuddin Soz had said that if given a choice, Kashmiri people would opt for independence – a statement that was initially championed by former Pakistan President General Pervez Musharraf. Soz’s statements were condemned by the Congress high-command, as well as his son Salman Soz. The party also claimed that it was the veteran leader’s way of promoting his book.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala rejected Soz’s contention and said that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and will continue to be so and that is an incontrovertible and unquestionable truth.

“Congress party and every rightful citizen of India reject such content as a gimmick to sell a book that is yet to come into the market. There is incontrovertible unquestionable truth and that is J&K was an integral part of India, is an integral part of India, and will always remain an integral part of India,” he told reporters.

Source- DNA

