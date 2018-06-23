Petrol-Prices-Falls-Down-For-The-Third-Straight-Day

After two days of the price cut, petrol prices on Saturday were slashed for the third straight day. Petrol prices in metro cities came down between 9 to 13 paise a litre. In Delhi, the prices were slashed by 9 paise, in Kolkata by 9 paise, in Mumbai, the prices were cut by 13 paise, and in Chennai, the prices came down by 9 paise. After the latest price cuts, petrol prices in Delhi stand at Rs. 75.93, Rs. 78.61 in Kolkata, Rs. 83.61 in Mumbai and Rs. 78.80 in Chennai.

Similarly, diesel prices were cut in the range of 7 to 12 paise in metro cities. The prices were cut by 7 paise in Delhi and Kolkata. In Mumbai, diesel prices were cut by 12 paise, and by 8 paise in Chennai.

Following the price cuts, diesel prices now stand at Rs. 67.61 in Delhi, at Rs. 70.16 in Kolkata, at Rs. 71.87 in Mumbai and at Rs. 71.36 in Chennai. On Friday, petrol prices were cut up to 18 paise.

In past few days, petrol prices have continuously been cut on a regular basis. For instance, in the past one week, prices have been cut in the range of 39 to 57 paise depending on the city. In the past two weeks, petrol prices have been cut in the range of Rs. 1.07 to Rs. 1.15.

Since May 30, the petrol prices have been cut by Rs. 2.5 per litre in Delhi.

Diesel prices, on the other hand, saw a slightly dismal cut of Rs. 1.69 since May 30. In the past one week, diesel prices came down by 24 paise in Delhi, while they came down by 67 paise in the past two weeks.

Prior to June 16, 2017, petrol and diesel prices were revised on the twice-a-month basis. The switch to the daily system of price reviews was aimed at a more rapid transmission of changes in global oil rates to the domestic consumer.

