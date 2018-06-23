Popular Television Actress Rubina Dilaik gets married to her Boyfriend: See Pics

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla tied the knot yesterday. The wedding took place in Rubina’s hometown of Shimla. Rubina Dilaik, who rose to fame as Soumya in Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, married the man of her dreams, actor Abhinav Shukla in a dream wedding ceremony, that will leave all of envious.

Rubina gave us major bride goals as she looked stunning in a white lehenga which had floral embroidery in it. The actress completed the look in a heavy maang-tika, traditional jewellery and kaleerei. On the other hand, Abhinav made for the perfect groom in a white sherwani with a baby pink turban.

The newly married couple took to Instagram and shared dreamy pictures from their wedding. The pictures look straight out of a fairy tale.

Abhinav took to his Instagram and shared a picture that was taken outdoor near a rustic background. The two were looking into each other’s eyes with a little smirk. Abhinav captioned the image, “TOGETHER. Impressed by the Hospitality of Dilaiks, @rubinadilaik made this dream a reality @knottingbellsbeautifully captured the moments, our friends just took the fun and celebration to another level. Cant thank @[email protected] @[email protected] @[email protected] @gazala24 @[email protected] @tanyaabrol enough. Location : @woodvillepalace .” Rubina, on the other hand, shared a picture where Abhinav was giving her a gentle kiss on her forehead and both closing their eyes. She kept her caption short and sweet. It said, “A moment ceased! Thank you @knottingbells”

Take a look at both the pictures below.

